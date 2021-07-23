In his first round at the 3M Open, Rafael Campos hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Campos finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Bo Hoag, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 6th at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Brian Stuard are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Campos's 108 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Campos reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.

Campos got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Campos's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Campos got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Campos to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Campos's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Campos to 5 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Campos chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 4 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Campos chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Campos to 5 over for the round.