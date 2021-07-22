In his first round at the 3M Open, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 7 under; and Luke List, Troy Merritt, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Cabrera Bello at 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Cabrera Bello's 136 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cabrera Bello hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cabrera Bello had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cabrera Bello to 5 under for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 5 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Cabrera Bello had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.