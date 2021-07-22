-
Quade Cummins shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Quade Cummins hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cummins finished his round tied for 138th at 3 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Cummins hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 593-yard par-5 12th. This moved Cummins to 1 under for the round.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Cummins got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cummins to even for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Cummins had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cummins to 3 over for the round.
