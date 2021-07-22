-
Peter Malnati putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Peter Malnati sinks 24-footer to save par at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Peter Malnati makes a 24-foot par putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Peter Malnati hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 7 under; and Luke List, Troy Merritt, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Peter Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Peter Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Malnati had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Malnati hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Malnati's 106 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.
