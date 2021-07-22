  • Peter Malnati putts well in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Peter Malnati makes a 24-foot par putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Malnati sinks 24-footer to save par at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Peter Malnati makes a 24-foot par putt on the par-4 10th hole.