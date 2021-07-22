-
Patton Kizzire shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 82nd at 1 over; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Kizzire had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Kizzire hit his 70 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kizzire's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
Kizzire his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
