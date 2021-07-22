-
Patrick Rodgers finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 48th at even par; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 7 under; and Luke List and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Rodgers's 75 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rodgers had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
