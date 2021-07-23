-
Patrick Reed comes back from a rocky start in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Patrick Reed hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Reed finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Patrick Reed's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reed had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to even for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Reed's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
