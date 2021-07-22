-
Pat Perez shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 22, 2021
Pat Perez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 82nd at 1 over; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
