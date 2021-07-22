-
Norman Xiong shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Norman Xiong hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Xiong finished his round tied for 65th at even par; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Charl Schwartzel, Chris Baker, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
Xiong tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Xiong to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Xiong had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Xiong to 2 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Xiong hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xiong to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Xiong reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Xiong to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Xiong had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Xiong to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Xiong's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
