Nick Watney shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Watney had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to even for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Watney hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Watney's 195 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 5 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Watney's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
