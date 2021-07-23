-
Nelson Ledesma shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nelson Ledesma hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ledesma finished his round in 151st at 6 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Ledesma got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Ledesma's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Ledesma reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Ledesma at 4 over for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Ledesma had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 4 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Ledesma's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ledesma reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 4 over for the round.
Ledesma got a double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Ledesma to 6 over for the round.
