Nate Lashley rebounds from poor front in first round of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Nate Lashley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lashley finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 seventh, Nate Lashley's 110 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 over for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Lashley had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.
Lashley got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Lashley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lashley at even-par for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
