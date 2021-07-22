-
MJ Daffue shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, MJ Daffue hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Daffue chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Daffue's 105 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 4 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.
Daffue his third shot went 167 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Daffue to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.
