-
-
Mito Pereira shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, Mito Pereira hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, Pereira's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Pereira got on the green in 3 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Pereira to even for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Pereira reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Pereira at 1 under for the round.
-
-