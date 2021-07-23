-
Michael Thompson shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson finds green in two and birdies at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Michael Thompson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Thompson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Thompson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
