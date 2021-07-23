  • Michael Thompson shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Thompson finds green in two and birdies at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.