Michael Kim putts himself to an even-par first round of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Michael Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 83rd at even par; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Michael Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Michael Kim to 1 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Kim's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to even for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
