Michael Gligic putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Charl Schwartzel, Chris Baker, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Michael Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
