In his first round at the 3M Open, Michael Gellerman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gellerman finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Bo Hoag, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 6th at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Chesson Hadley are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Michael Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Gellerman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Gellerman's 169 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gellerman had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.

Gellerman hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gellerman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Gellerman's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 5 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gellerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to 6 under for the round.

Gellerman tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gellerman to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gellerman took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his sixth shot onto the green and one putting for double bogey. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.