In his first round at the 3M Open, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 4th at 5 under.

McNealy got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, McNealy hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, McNealy's 95 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, McNealy had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, McNealy's 113 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McNealy to 4 under for the round.