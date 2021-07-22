-
Matthew Wolff shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Matthew Wolff hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 second, Wolff's 100 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt for eagle. This put Wolff at 2 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Wolff's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Wolff had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Wolff's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Wolff hit an approach shot from 227 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
