In his first round at the 3M Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 128th at 2 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, NeSmith's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, NeSmith hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing NeSmith to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 fourth green, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 sixth, NeSmith hit his 118 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, NeSmith hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.