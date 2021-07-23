-
Matt Kuchar shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar sinks a 67-foot birdie putt at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Matt Kuchar makes a 67-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Matt Kuchar hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Kuchar hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 67-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Kuchar's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Kuchar had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
