In his first round at the 3M Open, Matt Every hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 61st at 1 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk, Michael Gellerman, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Chez Reavie, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Every chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Every hit an approach shot from 263 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Every's his second shot went 38 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Every hit his 278 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Every chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.