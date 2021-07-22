-
-
Martin Trainer shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, Martin Trainer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 89th at 2 over; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 4th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Trainer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Trainer to 1 over for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.
Trainer got a double bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Trainer to 4 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Trainer at 2 over for the round.
-
-