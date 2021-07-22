Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Cameron Tringale, Chris Baker, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Ryan Armour, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Hubbard had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Hubbard missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hubbard's 147 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 269 yards to 0 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hubbard had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hubbard's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Hubbard chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.