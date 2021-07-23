-
Mark Anderson shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Mark Anderson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 124th at 2 over; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Bo Hoag, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 6th at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Brian Stuard are tied for 9th at 5 under.
Anderson got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Anderson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Anderson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Anderson hit his 97 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Anderson's tee shot went 324 yards to the native area and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Anderson's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to 3 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Anderson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.
