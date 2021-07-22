-
Luke List putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. List finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under, Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 6 under, and Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Luke List hit his 101 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 5 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, List hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
