July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Luke Donald hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, Chris Baker, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Luke Donald's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Luke Donald to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Donald had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Donald hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
