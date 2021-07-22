-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Lucas Herbert hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Herbert finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Nick Watney, and Chris Baker are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Herbert got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Herbert chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Herbert's 110 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.
