Louis Oosthuizen shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen holes 15-footer for birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Louis Oosthuizen makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Oosthuizen's 150 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Oosthuizen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oosthuizen at 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
