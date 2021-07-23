-
Lanto Griffin putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Lanto Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
