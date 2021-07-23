-
Kyle Stanley shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Kyle Stanley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 61st at 1 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Nick Watney, and Chris Baker are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
