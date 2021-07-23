-
Kris Ventura shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Kris Ventura hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 137th at 3 over; Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a 340 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Ventura chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
Ventura his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ventura to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.
Ventura hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 58-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ventura to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ventura hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Ventura to 3 over for the round.
