Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Bo Hoag, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 6th at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Brian Stuard are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Aphibarnrat had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Aphibarnrat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Aphibarnrat's his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Aphibarnrat's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Aphibarnrat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.
