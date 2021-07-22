-
Kevin Tway shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Tway sinks a 42-foot eagle on No. 18 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Kevin Tway makes a 42-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Kevin Tway hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Tway's 180 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 under for the round.
Tway hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 593-yard par-5 12th. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Tway's tee shot went 224 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Tway got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 42-foot putt for eagle. This put Tway at 2 under for the round.
