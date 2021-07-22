-
Kevin Stadler shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Stadler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Stadler finished his round tied for 52nd at even par; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stadler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 49-foot putt for eagle. This put Stadler at 2 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Stadler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Stadler had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Stadler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Stadler's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to even for the round.
