Keith Mitchell shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
At the 416-yard par-4 first, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Mitchell at 1 under for the round.
Mitchell hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Mitchell chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Mitchell at even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
