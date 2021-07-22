-
-
Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Schenk and Chris Baker are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Bradley got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.
After a 342 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
Bradley hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Bradley's 163 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bradley had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
-
-