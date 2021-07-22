-
Bogey-free 2-under 69 by K.H. Lee in the first round at the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 22, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, K.H. Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, K.H. Lee hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Lee's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
