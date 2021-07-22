-
-
Justin Quiban shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
Justin Quiban hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Quiban finished his round tied for 144th at 2 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 5th at 5 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Quiban had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Quiban to 2 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Quiban hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Quiban to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Quiban had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Quiban to even for the round.
Quiban got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Quiban to 1 over for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Quiban chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Quiban to even-par for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Quiban's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Quiban had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Quiban to 2 over for the round.
-
-