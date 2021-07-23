Josh Teater hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Nick Watney, and Chris Baker are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Teater hit an approach shot from 157 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Teater got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Teater to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Teater had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Teater hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Teater hit his 101 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Teater's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.