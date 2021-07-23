-
-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Bo Hoag, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 6th at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Chesson Hadley are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
-
-