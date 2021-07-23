-
Jonathan Byrd putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Jonathan Byrd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, Chris Baker, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Jonathan Byrd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Byrd hit his 121 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
Byrd got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
