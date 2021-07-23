-
Johnson Wagner shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Johnson Wagner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Wagner finished his round tied for 84th at even par; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Wagner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Wagner had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wagner to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Wagner hit his 127 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.
Wagner missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Wagner to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Wagner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 3 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Wagner had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wagner to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Wagner's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
