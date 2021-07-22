-
John Senden shoots 7-over 78 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Senden hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Senden finished his round in 136th at 7 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a 259 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Senden chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Senden had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Senden to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Senden had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to even-par for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Senden reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Senden's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 ninth, Senden had a quadruple bogey after hitting the green in 8 and one putting. This dropped Senden to 4 over for the day.
After a 261 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Senden chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Senden to 7 over for the round.
