John Pak shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Pak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pak finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Pak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Pak had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pak to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Pak's 176 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pak to 3 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 first, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pak hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Pak to 1 under for the round.
