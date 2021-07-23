-
John Huh finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, John Huh hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 86th at even par; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk, Michael Gellerman, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Chez Reavie, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Huh hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.
Huh tee shot went 192 yards to the fringe and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Huh hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.
