Joel Dahmen shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Schenk is in 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to even for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Dahmen's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
