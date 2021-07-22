-
Jimmy Walker putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Jimmy Walker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Jimmy Walker got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jimmy Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Walker's 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Walker hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.
