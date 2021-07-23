-
Jhonattan Vegas delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the first at the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Vegas finished his round tied for 1st at 7 under with Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt; Roger Sloan, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jhonattan Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Vegas hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Vegas's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 6 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 7 under for the round.
